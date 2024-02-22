Director of Communications and Spokesperson for the 2024 Bawumia campaign team, Dennis Miracles Aboagye has described as apt the inclusion of former footballer Asamoah Gyan to the Manifesto Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The former Ghana international has been named as the head of the Youth and Sports sub-committee within the manifesto team.

Miracles Aboagye in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday, lauded Asamoah Gyan, noting that, his “brand is solid and has reached the highest level in his career.”

He said Asamoah Gyan’s experience and knowledge in sports will help shape their manifesto.

The Director of Communications describes the selection of Asamoah Gyan as a “masterstroke” and thanked him for accepting to share his knowledge.

“Asamoah Gyan at his young age is already a legend. He has traveled across the world for years and has now retired. The best we can do is tap into his talent in wanting to fix our sports. Asamoah Gyan is a deep young man, he has a lot of ideas. If there is one person in the committee we believe is a masterstroke, then it is the selection of Asamoah Gyan. We are very grateful to him for helping us share his knowledge of sports,” he said.