Gospel musician Great Ampong is aiming to be the better person between himself and Daddy Lumba by declaring he has had enough of their drama.

The long-standing feud that spans over seven years is finally over, he said in the studios of Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.

The artistes have been on each other’s neck after Great Ampong accused Daddy Lumba of greed and pocketing some GH¢360,000 proceeds from an album launch of their collaborative work, Hosanna.

Although the issue has not been solved and Great Ampong is yet to receive his share of the money, he said he is ready to let sleeping dogs lie.

His decision is born from some advice chiefs and respected persons who have been involved in the banter have trumpeted into his head.

“Cheating is painful, but enough is enough. I have been advised by some chiefs and prestigious persons to let the matter slide. Everyone has components of ‘beef’ in him but being able to let it go is what makes me a better Christian.

“I have also worked for people and no one can come out and say I cheated them though I had control of their songs as a writer. So if I don’t cheat them, I don’t expect anyone to stylishly cheat me. That’s my principle of life.”

Meanwhile, The Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has intervened to calm the situation.

He invited both artistes to his office at the Police Headquarters in Accra and pleaded with them to cease fire.

Also, the founder of Givers Herbal Centre made some cash donations to Ampong to cushion him as part of the peace process.

In view of this, Great Ampong has stated categorically that he has stopped.

Watch Ampong’s interview below: