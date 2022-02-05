Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is worried about the nonchalant nature of embattled Assin North Member of Parliament (MP), James Gyakye Quayson.

He could not fathom why such a noble man belonging to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will gamble with his life because of partisan interest.

The Assin North MP has been charged with perjury and forgery by the Attorney-General’s office.

The NDC MP is being accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

But the Minority in Parliament has vowed to resist any attempt by government to reduce their numbers in the August House ahead of voting on the controversial E-levy.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Annoh-Dompreh said the Minority just wants to seek public sympathy.

He said that argument is moot because prosecution of the Assin North MP begun long before government introduced E-levy.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh, who is also MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency, urged the NDC and lawyers of Hon. Gyakye Quayson to argue their case in court not in the court of public opinion.

“Enforcement of the law is not in our bosom as law makers so if the NDC has any argument, they should do it in court,” he stated.

The Majority Chief Whip maintained that, government is focused on the bread and butter issues of Ghanaians not to reduce numbers of the NDC Caucus.

Hon. Annoh-Dompreh urged the Assin North MP to take his destiny into his hands and abide by the rule of law.