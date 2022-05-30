A failed Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Robert Asare-Bediako, has revealed he paid GH₵1,000 to entice delegates to vote for him in the just-ended elections.

In his view, the highest bidder won the election, adding he is convinced other opponents paid more than he did.

“Sir John was right when he said fear delegates because I paid each delegate GH¢1,000 and I thought I would win but some paid more than me so the delegates also gave in to the highest bidder,” he bemoaned on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.

Mr Asare-Bediako was part of four other candidates who were seeking to unseat the incumbent Bernard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi.

But at the end of the elections on Saturday, May 28, 2022, Chairman Wontumi was retained after he polled 464 votes while his close contender, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah aka COKA obtained 306.

Mr Asare-Bediako had 22 while two others; Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah polled nine and three votes respectively.

The failed aspirant further described as worrying the trend of monetisation in Ghana’s politics which he stated does not augur well for the country as it breeds corruption.

“I wasn’t surprised by the 22 votes because we all campaigned and in the end, there could be one winner so I believe the delegates voted for the best bet even though I didn’t expect to lose,” he said.

However, he has urged unity among the rank and file of the party ahead of the 2024 election and break the 8 which he stressed was the ultimate goal.

Play the audio above for more: