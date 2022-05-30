Three persons have been washed away by flood at Kwaprow, a suburb of Cape Coast in the Central Region, after heavy rains on Friday evening.

The deceased included two old women and a Security Officer working with the University of Cape Coast.

Information gathered suggested that the two women aged between 80 to 85 years were asleep in their houses situated along a narrow bridge that got flooded and the water submerged their homes.



Unfortunately, they couldn’t run away due to their health situation.

With respect to the University of Cape Coast Security Officer, the report says he was chasing his belongings which were being taken away by the flood but was swept away by the strong current of the water.



The bodies of the three deceased have not been retrieved yet as a search is underway to find them.

Many houses in the Kwaprow Community were flooded leaving the residents with no option than to put up at the chief’s palace.

Meanwhile, the Development Chief of Kwaprow, Nana Kwame Ntsiful V, has blamed road contractors for causing the flood in their community.

He appealed to the Ministry of Highways to assist the community with gutters to get rid of the flooding incidents in the area.