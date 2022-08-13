General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua, has said he is ready to work with his predecessors.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, JFK as he is popularly known, said he is lucky as a General Secretary because most of his predecessors are available to be consulted at all times.

“Elections are over. NPP is the winner and not me. I must laud John Boadu and the other predecessors for their hard work. We are all working for the party. When we were going for elections, we all had our teams but now elections are over and so it’s important that we unite as one body.

“Yes I had people who were against me but as a politician, you need to stomach all these things. The moment you win elections, then everything is over. So as I speak with you, I need my senior brother John Boadu more than he needs me. Is the same for other predecessors and so I am lucky to have them. We are not enemies,” he said.

The former Secretary, Mr Boadu suffered a shocking defeat at the NPP’s National Delegates’ Conference in July 2022 after he obtained 2,524 votes out of the total 5,556 votes cast.

Mr Kodua, who is the immediate past Chief Executive Officer of the Youth Employment Agency, emerged the victor against four contenders after he polled 2,857 votes.

