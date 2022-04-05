Ghana left back Gideon Mensah says he is relishing the prospect of facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the group stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars were placed in Group H alongside powerhouses Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea for the Mundial which takes place in Qatar later this year.

In an exclusive interview with Joy Sports, Mensah, who played both matches against Nigeria revealed the idea of facing Ronaldo excites him.

“Facing Ronaldo is something I look forward to. I didn’t meet him at the club side but now I have to chance to meet him in the World Cup which is the highest stage. I know I will have to do my thing and defend him [Ronaldo] so I make it look like this is a game for me.”

Gideon Mensah tells me Messi gave him waist pains when they met earlier this season but he’s looking forward to facing Ronaldo in the World Cup.pic.twitter.com/usZ1QLhJIp — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) April 4, 2022

If all things remain equal, the 23-year-old defender will have the privilege of facing Ronaldo and Messi who are both considered the greatest footballers of the past decade.

“When I played against Messi it was difficult because he is something else. He [Messi] gave me pain in my waist after one turn in Paris but I am waiting to see what Ronaldo will try and do to me. Maybe it could be what I will do to Ronaldo instead, I will make sure I make him [Ronaldo] run.

Ghana will begin its 2022 World Cup campaign against Ronaldo’s Portugal.