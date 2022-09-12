Chairman of the Black Galaxies, Dr Toni Aubynn, has expressed his excitement following Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s call-up to Black Stars for the September friendlies.

The Hearts of Oak forward was named a member of a 29-man squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua as part of the preparations for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Barnieh has enjoyed a fruitful campaign with the Black Galaxies, leading them to qualify for 2023 CHAN against Benin and Nigeria. He netted four goals in the qualifiers.

The former Black Satellites forward is the only local based player who was handed a call up.

“I am very glad Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has earned a call up to the Black Stars,” the Ghana Football Association [GFA] Executive Council member told Angel TV.

“I hope he is given playing time by the Technical team to prove himself and not only add up to the numbers,” he added.

Ghana plays Brazil on September 23 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France, and then face Nicaragua on September 27.

The Nicaragua clash will be played at the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco Stadium in Lorca, Spain.