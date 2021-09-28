Ghanaian actress, Mercy Asiedu, has revealed that her passion for making music is still alive.

The 50-year-old says she was a musician before venturing into acting.

“Yes I do sing, I was a musician before entering into acting. I have two recorded albums,” she told JoyNews.

However, music remains her first love because that was the talent God gave her, she believes.

The Kumawood household name has been in the movie industry for the past 25 years.

Speaking on E Vibes, the actress said she is concentrating on the acting and will definitely go back into the booth.

“I haven’t stopped music, I’m just concentrating on the acting and yes I will surely go back to music,” she said adding that “my favourite Musician is Esther Nyamekye and Diana Hamilton.”

Mercy Asiedu also told Becky that she looked up to Grace Nartey and Psalm Adjeteyfio when it came to acting.

MORE:

“They were my role models back then,” she added.

Born on May 9, 1971, the versatile actress has stared in hundreds of movies over her career.

Some of them are ‘Obaakofou’, ‘Sumsum’, ‘Aware’, ‘Kakra Yebedie’, ‘Agya Koo Trotro’, ‘Ghana Yonko’, ‘Emma Dodo Kunu’, Divine Prayer, Obi Yaa, Sama Te fie, and Old Soldier.

The popular ‘Asoreba’ movie introduced her to movie lovers across the country and she has become arguably one of the most successful Kumawood actresses in Ghana.

She began acting when she was a teenager, as part of the Kristo Asafo Concert Party group.

She is known for the controversial roles she has played in movies.

E-Vibes is a weekly programme that delves into the background of the country’s celebrated personalities who are doing tremendous work in their chosen field of work cutting across sectors.