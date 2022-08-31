Wife of 68-year-old private security man missing for the past nine days in the Wa municipality says she has been having nightmares and sleepless nights over the incident.

Jahra Issifu, who is a mother of six, said she has been unwell over the issue and looks up to God to bring her husband back to her.

Yahaya Alhassan, who works as a night security close to her home at Nakori, was declared missing by the Wa Police after he failed to return after reporting for duty on Monday, August 22.

JoyNews’ Rafiq Salam, who visited the area, reports that the four private security personnel who were gruesomely murdered for alleged ritual purposes within a spate of four months coupled with two others who have been missing for close two months has further heightened the fears of residents.

