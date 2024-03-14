A presenter with Wontumi FM/Television, Oheneba Nana Asiedu, has said he has some 10 questions for the widow of late Ejisu MP, John Kumah.

This according to him will be informed by a meeting he had with police in the Ashanti Region over the claims he made following the death of the late Deputy Finance Minister.

Mr Asiedu purported to be an aide to the Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, said he had a discussion with some top police officers but will return for further probe.

“Yesterday [Tuesday] I personally went to the police as I had indicated. I met with the Regional Police Commander, the Deputy Commander, the Regional CID boss and the Regional Operations Director with my lawyers. I was there and we had a conversation.

“But they told me that they would prefer me to meet the national boss, so next week, I will prepare myself and go. I spoke to one of the CID bosses at the National headquarters through the Regional Commander, and I have told him I will come and talk to them so that I can tell them whatever I know. Probably when I’m done, I will have some ten questions for John Kumah’s wife, just ten so that the case flows as we all expect,” he said on Wontumi FM.

The broadcaster following the MP’s death among other things claimed that he was poisoned alongside Chairman Wontumi in October 2023.

Mrs Lilian Kumah has already denied the claims that her husband died of poisoning, insisting he had been battling a terminal ailment.

But Oheneba insists they were poisoned through a guinea pig flesh in Tamale, an event he believes contributed to the MP’s death as he was never the same again.

