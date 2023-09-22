Mohammed Kudus scored his first goal as West Ham United fought back to record a 3-1 win over Serbian side, Backa Topola.

In the opening Group A fixture of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday night, the former Ajax forward was named in the Hammers starting XI for the first time since his move this summer.

After the game, the Ghana international stated that he needed to be in a good position and take advantage of what James Ward-Prowse was sending into the box from crosses.

He also spoke on his involvement in the first goal that was initially credited to him but was later deemed to be an own goal.

“James has a fantastic delivery and so, anytime we have a set piece, it is a chance for us to score. I took my responsibility, made the run and the ball went in. For the first goal, I don’t even know if it was mine. I just know that it touched me a bit and when I turned, the ball was in the back of the net” Kudus stated.

The 23-year-old got his first start for his new team and he relished the chance to play before the home fans and give off a good display for them.

“The support has been incredible from the fans. Even when we were down, they kept motivating and supporting us. It means a lot to me and I will keep doing my best for the team like we all saw today because that is what I am here to do” he added.

Kudus and West Ham will return to Premier League action this weekend when they take on Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday with kick-off scheduled at 13:00GMT.

