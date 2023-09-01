The Director-General of Police, COP Alex Mensah, has revealed that he did not visit the premises of the former Northern Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bugri Naabu of his own accord.

He emphasised that his visit was in response to an invitation from Chief Bugri Naabu.

The officer disclosed this while testifying before the Parliamentary Committee investigating an alleged tape aiming to remove the Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Friday, September 1.

COP Mensah clarified that he met with Chief Bugri Naabu based on a recommendation from one of his junior officers.

He explained that the officer had informed Bugri Naabu that he believed COP Mensah was a suitable candidate for the position of IGP.

“And Bugri Naabu said if that is so, then bring him and let me see him, that is why I ended up at Bugri Naabu’s office,” he said.

When asked if he had confidence in Bugri Naabu’s support in his pursuit of becoming the IGP, COP Mensah affirmed that he did.

He mentioned that he was aware of Bugri Naabu’s prominent role within the NPP and decided to meet him to seek his endorsement for the position.

“Honourable chair, I had because I knew or I have heard his name when it comes to NPP party circles, that he was a former chairman, he’s a friend of the president so once my boy told me that the man says he’s ready to recommend me but he wants to see me, I said why not.

‘If somebody wants to see you not for a bad thing but a good thing, I will go,” COP Mensah stated.