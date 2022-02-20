Legendary Highlife artiste, David Kwasi Okyere Antwi, has opened up on his long absence in the music scene.

Mr Antwi, who was a faction of the then popular Antwi Ne Antwi group, told Adom News an ailment deprived him of doing what he loves most.

He disclosed that he got sick, so serious that he had to sell all his personal belongings to fund his treatment.

Mr Antwi went on to say that while people attributed his aliment to a spiritual attack, doctors diagnosed it to be appendicitis.

He suffered for two years as medical treatment failed him big time.

The Sekina hitmaker said in that period his brother – who is the other half of the Antwi Ne Antwi group – went ahead to test waters in other fields.

Currently, he is back on his feet and is rebranding to venture into Solo music.

Ever heard of the brand Antwi Garley; that is the new identity of Kwasi Antwi. Garley, a Ga word, to wit a stylish personality.

He has also added a bald look to complete his branding as he aspires for relevance and presence in the fast evolving industry.

Watch video below: