Police in Bole in the Savannah Region have arrested 12 persons on suspicion of cyber fraud.

The 12 are believed to be Nigerians residing at Sawaba, a suburb of Bole and its environs.

They suspects, ranging between 19 and 30 years, were nabbed following a tip-off and raid by the district police.

It was in one of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Samuel Chibueze’s house, that their activities were uncovered.

Items retrieved at the scene included 1HP, 1 Toshiba and 1Dell laptop, 1 Techo-pop2, one Techno K-7, 1iphone,1 infinix and 1 techno keypad.

Also, the police retrieved two Airtel SIM cards, 1 modem,two earphones and wallet containing Gh25.00, Cfa 2,000 and N1500.

Items retrieved from the other suspects were dozens of computers and mobile phones.