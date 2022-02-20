A robbery operation took a tragic turn as the robbers disagreed and turned against each other, leaving two dead at a popular Resort in Rukenya near Kutus town, Kirinyaga County in Kenya.

It was gathered that over nine armed men jumped over the gate of Thiba Falls Resort around 3:00 am on Saturday February 19, and immediately stripped the guard naked before tying him up.

They then broke into the bar counters and engaged in a drinking spree before loading some into a vehicle they had parked outside the premises.

Soon after, the gang members turned against each other and began fighting one another using dangerous weapons.

The business proprietor, Paul Kigundu, arrived at the scene shortly after 7:00am upon being informed of the incident.

He said:

“When I arrived, I found police officers already at the scene staring at the two bloody stained bodies which were lying apart within the parking bay. There were also many broken bottles that the robbers must have used to fight each other.”

Also recovered were an assortment of crude weapons across the road. Gichugu East Sub- County police Commander Antony Mbogo, who also arrived at the scene, declined to talk to the press insisting his seniors were also present trying to piece up the details available before coming to a conclusion as what transpired.

Curious onlookers thronged the scene to capture a glimpse of the corpses which were still lying there by 9 :00am .