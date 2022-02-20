Dzifa will intercede with God for NDC's victory in 2024 - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama says despite the National Democratic Congress (NDC) losing an asset in Dzifa Attivor, the party will taste victory in the 2024 general election.

According to him, this is because the late Dzifa Attivor, who played a significant role in the NDC, will intercede with God for the party’s victory.

At the final funeral rites of the former Transport Minister on Saturday, Mr Mahama spoke of how instrumental Dzifa Attivor was during an election period and also shared the assurance given to him by the late Minister to support the NDC in the next elections.

“She was one of those in charge of Volta diaspora and so anytime we were going to hold elections, Dzifa traveled across the length and breadth of this country organizing all Voltarians in other regions to activate them to vote for the NDC.

“I visited her several times at home and she assured me she will get well. I told her, Dzifa we have a battle ahead. You cannot abandon us now. And she said ‘Mr President, I will be there. I will be in the trenches with you.’ The last time I visited her was a week before she died. She was looking frail. We sat and said a prayer that God should heal her and let her come back and join us in the battle ahead.”

He, therefore, said “even though she is gone, I know her spirit will be with us in 2024. Now that she is in heaven, she will have direct contact with God and intercede on behalf of the NDC to be victorious in 2024.”

Also addressing the mourners, the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, noted that the late Dzifa Attivor, who was the Chairperson of the party’s Welfare Committee, showed love to all irrespective of their party affiliations.

In attendance were Speaker Alban Bagbin, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Clemence Kofi Humado, Peter Nortsu Koteo, Peter Otokunor, party faithful and sympathizers.

Mrs. Attivor died in the early hours of Tuesday, November 16, after a short illness. She is said to have been visiting the hospital for treatment for a period, before her demise.