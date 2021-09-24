A man, who has been rendered a single father following the death of his wife, has recounted how he did his best to save her life but to no avail.

Before Mikevans Juma, from Kenya and his deceased wife, Esther Njoki got married, she had been battling a kidney condition which he was aware of.

He, however, went ahead with the marriage with a determination to help her in any way possible to survive.

Not long after tying the knot, the couple gave birth to a bouncing baby girl named Princess.

Unfortunately, just about nine months after childbirth, Esther fell ill.

“Her kidney had gotten worse and her pressure went up. We went to the hospital and she was put on dialysis treatment every twice a week,” Juma told TUKO.co.ke in a phone interview.

In order to end her suffering and the high cost of the dialysis, they thought it prudent to get a kidney donor, and Mikevans offered to donate his to save the love of his life.

The procedure was successful on April 2, 2019.

“My wife also improved and we were very excited. However, four months later she became seriously ill again. This time she got admitted into the ICU. Test results showed that she had a blood clot that caused the new kidney to stop functioning,” he said.

According to Tuko.co.ke, Esther’s condition improved again and Mikevans was discussing with her about plans to be discharged from the hospital.

Sadly, while at home on that fateful day, he received a phone call from a doctor informing him that his wife’s condition had gotten worse and she had been put back into the ICU. Not long after speaking with the doctor, his father in law too called, telling him that the doctors wanted to speak to him.

“Right there and then I felt that something was not right. I began to shake. On getting to the hospital, I was informed that my wife had passed. I cried like a baby. I had done everything to keep her healthy. I had given my everything. I didn’t imagine that this would happen to me.”

Having lost Esther, Mikevans said his now-four-year-old daughter is his source of joy and he wants to give her the best of care.