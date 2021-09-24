A couple and their daughter have been arrested while their son, who is on the run, is wanted over the death of their last child.

Mr Lambert Ukachukwu, his wife, their daughter, and their son, Philip, are accused of killing 28-year-old Chukwuebuka at their home in Duruegwele village, Umueze II, in Ehime Mbano Local Government of Imo State.

The family accused the deceased of being too stubborn and giving them sleepless nights so they decided to eliminate him.

On September 17, 2021, the family hit Chukwuebuka with a piece of wood and left him to die.

He was then buried in a shallow grave inside the house after they returned home and found him deceased.

Soon, youth of Duruegwele community noticed Chukwuebuka’s absence but when they confronted the family, they were told that Chukwuebuka travelled to Ghana.

The daughter eventually confessed to the murder when the youth threatened to burn down the family’s house.

The family is presently at the Imo State Police Command while Philip, the immediate elder brother of the deceased, is on the run.