Singer Kuami Eugene has thrown much light on his religious sentiments in an interview on Adom FM’s Work and Happiness show.

According to him, he is an ardent Christian and worshipper, adding that, he does well to go to church every Sunday if he doesn’t have a busy schedule.

He explained that he loves to worship God and follows the doctrines of Jesus Christ but hardly does he follow the ways of the church.

Additionally, the Rock Star excluded himself from people who tow the lifestyles of their pastors because “pastors are not like God.”

I pay mind to Jesus and I learn from him but not the church. The church is just an organisation… it governs you and helps you to remember the life of Christ but that is not Christ. I don’t live for the church.

When he was queried on his religious background, Kuami Eugene simply said, we have to follow the life of Christ. The pastors are not like God. We cannot emulate them. My pastor will not judge me with God. He will also be in line for us to be judged.