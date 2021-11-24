A man, believed to be in his 60s, has been found dead in a cesspit at Battor in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region.

A release issued by the Head of the Volta Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, DSP Elizabeth Efia Tenge, indicated that a resident smelt a stench upon reaching the toilet, hence reached out for a torchlight to check.

The resident later discovered the lifeless body of the sexagenarian in the pit.

A team of police officers in the company of the Battor Assembly Member, Edward Kikrobeti, had to break open the cement slab to gain access to the corpse.

“One-the-spot inspection shows hands and thigh severed with maggots all over,” the release stated.

DSP Tenge explained that preliminary investigation led to the arrest of one Tetteh Ofoe, suspected to have orchestrated and executed the murder.

Two cutlasses were discovered in the suspect’s room.

Some stains suspected to be bloodstains were also visible on his porch.

The evidence has been retained, with the suspect put in custody to assist in investigations.