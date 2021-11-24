Asamoah Gyan believes Ghana’s penalty against South Africa in the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifier against South Africa was too soft.

Black Stars recorded a 1-0 win over the Bafana Bafana to book a place in the playoffs of the competition.

Senegalese referee, Ndiaye Maguette, awarded the four-time African champions a spot-kick after Daniel Amartey was held in the box by South Africa defender Rushine De Reuck

Captain of the team, Andre Ayew, confidently converted the spot-kick. The win propelled Ghana to emerge as Group G winners.

But Gyan, who has scored more goals (six) than any African at the World Cup, said the Leicester City man went down too easily.

READ ALSO

“I think the incident was a bit casual. From where I sit and how I saw it I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily but the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation,” Gyan told Asempa FM on the Sports Nite Show.

“Remember the tempo of the game also could have influenced the referee’s decision to award the spot-kick,” he added.

The penalty decision forms part of the protest lodged by South Africa with FIFA in which they claim the match was manipulated in favour of the Black Stars.

FIFA Disciplinary Committee is expected to deliver its verdict in the coming days to bring finality to the issue.