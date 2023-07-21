Actor-cum-politician, John Dumelo, says his farming activities put food on the tables of 300 to 400 people in Ghana who he employs to work on his farms every year.

According to him, it is his little contribution to the economy of Ghana, and also makes him happy when he realises he is giving a source of livelihood to some families in the country.

He says seeing large acres of land lying unused in the northern part of Ghana while the country keeps importing crops that could be grown locally ignited his desire to go into farming.

“Ten years ago, I was driving to the Northern part of Ghana and saw huge fertile fields on the roadside, which can help the country farm and have more food stuff to sustain the country. So I made up my mind to zoom into farming,” he stated.

Agribusiness, according to him, is a lucrative venture, but the misconception buried in the minds of the youth has made them think farming is reserved for old people and those living in the villages.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Nana Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem, Mr Dumelo said Ghana will soon import eggs if the country does not invest more in agriculture.

“When you get to our supermarkets, most of the fruits, ginger, and other stuff are imported, which should not be allowed because if we sit idle, one day we will import eggs,” he cautioned.

The 2020 Ayewaso West Wuogon Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC says he hopes to receive the government’s support to boost his agribusiness.

“I do not get any support from the government; I finance whatever I am doing on the farm. I hope to receive support from the government and trust I will be called on board.

“It is very costly because I use my own money to pay all the workers I have employed; for instance, when it is time for harvesting, you have to pay those who uproot and all the value chain, but I am happy about it because I have created employment for others. I am able to employ 300–400 workers annually,” said Mr Dumelo.

He added that the only factor that can positively contribute to the growth of agriculture is irrigation.

“Farming is now expensive, but we have the Volta River, Tunu Dam, and other big streams that can be used for irrigation in agriculture in the country. Hence, if we start irrigation farming on tomatoes, maize, and onions, it will reduce our shortage of those items,” he observed.

Mr Dumelo says agriculture is very important, and discussion of how to make it attractive and stabilise prices will all be in the blueprint of his 2024 manifesto.