Actress Yvonne Nelson says she has advised herself against contracting Ghanaian video editors for her movie projects.

According to her, they always come up with excuses, thereby causing her projects to delay.

I have been complaining about Ghanaian editors. They messed me up. Timelines, seriousness, efficiency is zero.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz Thursday, Yvonne Nelson said she flew in a Nigerian video editor to work on her latest movie.

I shot a new movie and I had to fly in a Nigerian editor who finished the project in 3 weeks. The excuses and the way they will frustrate you. They are being paid fully but I am done with using Ghanaian editors.

