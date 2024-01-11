President of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Boakye Asiamah, also known as Osofo Ajagurajah says he enjoys the criticisms.

According to him, he has developed a thick skin for criticisms adding that, it makes feel better.

“I don’t like peace, I love war, I want people to insult me; that makes me happy. If nobody talks about me, I feel like I am not doing something right.

No armed robber will go into an empty house. Armed robbers attack houses they feel there is wealth in it. If you attack me, I feel there is wealth in me. I possess something you need. But if nobody is attacking me I feel like that thing in me is just going away,” Ajagurajah stated on GHOne TV.

“I don’t love insults but I just can’t take disrespect. The moment you disrespect me, I will disrespect you back. I am a very nice person, very respectful. Everybody who knows me or who has been able to come close to me will tell you that I am humble, I respect and I don’t like talking” the spiritual man added.

