Artiste manager, Ricky Nana Agyemang, popularly known as Bullet, has shared never-heard details of his challenging upbringing as an orphan.

The talented artiste revealed in an interview on Accra FM monitored by Adomonline.com that he never met his mother and does not have a single idea of who she was or what she looked like.

He grievously narrated that his mother died from complications of childbirth and he did not have enough bond with his father who denied responsibility of the pregnancy and childcare.

Unfortunately for him, his father died before he was an adolescent and could not have mature conversation with him.

“I have been living as an orphan since childhood. I wish I grew with parental love. I don’t even know my mother. I really want to know a little about her but don’t have a single photo of her. When I grew up, I dug into some albums and I was shown only one single picture of her. It was black and white and I only saw her cheek area not her full face because the picture was very old.”

As an only child, he indicated he was under the care of guardians who nurtured him from childhood till he completed Senior High School in St Augustine’s College.

Bullet describes his childhood as a painful one, especially as he had no experience of parental love, and no siblings to enjoy their company.

He said the saddest moment of his life as an orphan was when he was hospitalised and no relative paid him a visit.

At that time, he stated he underwent surgery at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, and in the period when he was admitted, he was left alone to fend for himself.

“When I was hustling in the ghetto, I fell ill and I had to do surgery. Nobody visited me. The nurses kept asking me if I have no body in my family or if my relatives did not like me,” he said as he struggled to hold back tears.

He is grateful to have overcome the darkest period of his life, adding he is currently surrounded by many friends turned family.

