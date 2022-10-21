77% of Ghanaians say country is headed in the wrong direction - Survey

A survey by Global Info Analytics has found that 77 per cent of Ghanaians believe the country is heading in the wrong direction as of October 2022.

According to the survey, 16 per cent of Ghanaians believed the country was heading in the right direction.

Meanwhile, seven per cent of the persons polled had no opinion on the direction of the country.

Excerpts of the survey

The results of the survey were from a sample size of 5,661.

The sample size was allocated to all the regions based on the total number of voters in each of the regions as per the EC 2020 register.

The country is currently in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis with government currently seeking support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to stay the economy afloat.

The Ghanaian cedi exchanged for ¢13.75 to $1 in many places on Friday, selling at ¢13.50 at most forex bureaux or the retail market.

This development comes within a week after the cedi earlier depreciated against the dollar.

Scores of Ghanaians have, thus, taken to social media to bemoan the situation; urging the government to take urgent steps to address the persistent depreciation of the country’s currency.

Development in the UK with the Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss’ resignation has gotten Ghanaians talking.

Many are calling for the head of the Finance Minister who they say has not steered the country’s economic affairs well leading to the current hardships.