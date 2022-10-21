The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a planned nationwide fasting and prayers for the Black Stars ahead of their participation in the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

This forms part of series of activities to usher the senior national team into the upcoming tournament.

In a line-up issued by the local football governing body, the spiritual activity will span two days; starting Friday 21st October, 2022.

On Friday, Islamic prayers will be said for the team, after which Christians will also be expected to fast and intercede for the team on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

The two-day prayers will be preceded by two separate events of ‘rep your jersey’.

The line up of events will be climaxed by a ‘Dinner with the legends’ on Saturday, 29th October, 2022.

Meanwhile, scores of Ghanaians on social media have questioned the relevance of the scheduled prayers for the Black Stars.

According to them, the authorities and handlers of the team must focus more on developing the physical capacities of the players, instead of the announced fasting and prayers.

Others have, however, lauded the initiative; stating that it is prudent for the country to seek divine intervention ahead of the team’s participation in this year’s World Cup tournament.

Ghana’s participation in the 2022 FIFA World Cup fiesta will mark the country’s fourth participation in the global football event.

In the 2006 and 2010 campaigns, the stars dazzled football lovers with very impressive performances in their games against other competitors.

However, the team’s last campaign in 2014 was an unsuccessful one, which stirred angst amongst supporters.

Ghanaians are, therefore, hopeful of brighter prospects in the upcoming tournament which starts in November.