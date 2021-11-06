“I watch him on TV and I see him on the internet so when I heard he will be part of my second song, I was very happy, I couldn’t even sleep.”

This was the mood of Ghana’s youngest musician, eight-year-old Kalai Nana Qwaachi, popularly known as Fotocopy, when he was informed of an impending collaboration with Dancehall King Shatta Wale.

He recruited Shatta Wale for the release of his new song which inspires students to bring back the love for education after the break due to the COVID-imposed lockdown. He titled it School Dey Be.

On how he achieved the feat, Fotocopy said in what he thought was initially a joke, Shatta Wale was the one who called the shots by reaching out to his manager.

He said he was also honoured to have had a one-on-one conversation with Shatta Wale who assured to work with him.

He recounted this on Daybreak Hitz.

True to his word, Shatta Wale sent two verses for the song. He disclosed out of excitement he played the song the whole night.

His song featuring Shatta Wale is his second after his debut track Megye me Dow gained massive airplay.

The song since its premier on April 12, 2021 has garnered over 408,000 views on Youtube alone.

Meanwhile, the primary 2 pupil added that he will be embarking on a school tour to educate youngsters as well as distribute branded books.