The mother of the six-year-old Nigerian lad, Benjamin, who had trended on social media after photos of him working as a mechanic surfaced has reacted to the development.

The woman, identified as Chidinma Ekechukwu, said that her son is non-persuasive and stubborn.

Chidinma stated that when he initially told her of his intention to learn the mechanic work, there was no going back as all efforts at getting him to stop ended in futility.

In a recent interview with BBC News Pidgin, she remarked about how Benjamin had turned all of his trousers into shorts for the purpose of the work.

Chidinma, however, finds no fault in the skill her son is acquiring as she thought there is nothing different from what he is engaged in compared to others that acquire skills in computer training and other less-energy demanding ventures.

As against many people’s insinuations, the proud mum said her son is not a drop-out.

He is, in fact, enrolled in school and currently in primary two but combines academics with his work.

She reiterated her desire to make him quit the job but laments about how it would make him sad.