Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso Central, Henry Quartey, has expressed his willingness to die for the country.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on Joy Prime, the minister disclosed that he is willing to die for the country on a condition, saying “for a good course not in terms of violence.”

Adding to this, he said “but if you have to do this and for people to begin to realise the environment in which they find themselves, why not?”

According to Mr Quartey, it is better an individual dies as a hero for the country through the contributions made towards its development.

“Anyone can die anytime but after you’ve left, the question is what legacy have you left behind?” he noted.

“Did you die by being a hero for the country, and not for yourself? That’s why I keep saying it’s for God and country,” Mr Quartey added.

Making reference to previous leaders of the region, he said “today, people are mentioning Salifu Amankwah’s name, because once upon a time, there was a Salifu Amankwah who would make sure circle was clean.

“If you want to die for your country and you go shooting people and they kill you, it makes no sense,” he said.