Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has expressed her frustration over the numerous fake social media handles in her name.

The former Deputy Tourism Minister has only one Facebook page, with the user name, Abla Dzifa Gomashie.

However, there are several others with Dzifa Gomashie, Hon Dzifa Gomashie, among others as the usernames which she has described as fake.

She took to her official page with about 12,216 followers, two mutual friends and about 4,997 friends to caution the general public about the others.

Madam Gomashie, sharing screenshots of the other pages to prove her point, wrote: “FAKE-ACCOUNTS… I am tired. Good lord!.”