Good news for children and persons with disabilities as students of the Obuasi Senior Technical School have created a touchless dustbin.

One of the students, Moses Adjei, explained the invention became necessary after an assessment revealed the regular dustbins are accessible after pressing a leg pad, which is ineffective for children and persons with mobility challenge.

Unlike the regular, the touchless dustbin has a sensor that detects when an object gets close to it and opens up for a couple of seconds.

He listed plastic dustbin, motor drivers, arduino board and ultrasonic sensor as the components of the innovation which are powered by battery.

The single manufactured touchless dustbin is currently on test trial after which many will be manufactured and put up for sale.

This is the school’s quota in combating the novel Coronavirus which has brought the world to a standstill.

