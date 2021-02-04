Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie, has called for prayers for Ghanaian youth amid the ongoing petition hearing.

This is because the former Deputy Minister for tourism says she is worried about some comments from two spokespersons of the second respondent, President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Madam Gomashie specifically mentioned the Ofoase-Ayirebi Member of Parliament and Information Minister-Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye.

She made the call in a Facebook post as she expresses reservations about the posture of the duo on submissions of the petitioner, John Mahama’s lead counsel, Tsatsu Tsikata.

“Herrr I am really tickled by the inference by KON and Nana B that Mr Tsatsu Tsikata spoke for over an hour…Nana B called it Kasa Tintin. Good lord! Pray for the youth of Ghana,” she wrote.

