Father of renowned gospel artiste Joe Mettle, Emmanuel Mettle says he is not astonished his son turned out to be the successful gospel artiste he is today.

Mr Emmanuel Mettle attributes the resounding success of his son in gospel music scene to “the grace of God”.

Speaking in a yet to be aired E-Vibes interview with Becky, Mr Mettle described his son as “a good child” growing up and this shows in his career.

“No, I am not surprised. It is just by the grace.” he said.

Also speaking to Becky, Joseph Mettle, Joe’s uncle said his nephew has lived up to good standards.

“Yes certainly, he has lived to the standard, since his childhood, if you look at his life, he has not deviated,” he said.

