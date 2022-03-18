A 45-year-old hunter, Isaac Bentum, has shot himself to death at Awutu Bonsueku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

According to Police, Mr Bentum died in front of his house while pulling his single barrel gun from his car with registration number GE 1370 V.

In an interview with Adom News, the Senya Bereku District Police Commander, ASP Kingsley Asante, indicated that the deceased failed to remove the bullet from the gun after closing from work.

Mr Bentum’s gun.

The gun mistakenly fired into his chest, killing him on the spot.

Meanwhile, Mr Bentum’s father, Nana Botwe, said they are in shock and yet to come to terms with the news of his demise.