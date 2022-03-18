SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 30 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 18 to Sunday 20 March 2022

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is the Rome derby, also known as the Derby della Capitale, between Roma and Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico. Neither side has managed to hit their straps and challenge for top honours for this season, but that will do nothing to reduce the fiery nature of this rivalry.

“We know the importance of this game… for the players, the managers, the city, but especially the fans,” said Lazio striker Ciro Immobile. “Winning this derby is always a great moment, not just for that time but for all the season! We must do everything we can to beat Roma.”

While the capital city derby will definitely make headlines, the battle for the title continues to rage on and sees champions Internazionale welcome Fiorentina to the San Siro, while the two clubs hoping to dethrone the Nerazzurri, AC Milan and Napoli, face matches away to Cagliari and at home to Udinese respectively.

“We are focused on us. The pressures are there and it is a privilege to have them, it means that we have risen up the level and it means that the team can handle them too,” said Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli. “In my players, I see a lot of positivity, a lot of confidence and concentration. We know that the season is long and that we have to push hard.”

Former Lazio star Nestor Sansini, meanwhile, has praised Inter manager Simone Inzaghi for his great work at the helm of the champions: “Inter’s attack is crazy, they always manage to find a goal. Despite being young, he already has a fair amount of experience – Simone has everything to deliver the Scudetto to the Nerazzurri.”

Elsewhere, Juventus will look to keep up their resurgence when they host Salernitana, while Atalanta face a trip to Bologna and manager Gian Piero Gasperini has admitted that his team has not kept up a strong level of consistency.

“We have lost some pillars of our team and it has been a struggle to bring out the best Atalanta that we know,” said Gasperini. “All we can do is fight hard to the end of the season and see where we end up on the log.”

