Davido shoots music video with DaBaby in Nigeria

Since American rapper DaBaby arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, he has been demonstrating his love for the city and moving freely with people as if he is a part of them.

The rapper teamed up with Davido for their music video shoot and they took it to a rural and heavily crowded area of Lagos.

DaBaby and Davido were greeted by the large crowd as they went about their business in what looked like a tedious music video shoot.

Videos from their shoot have emerged online, watch some of them below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BILLION DOLLAR BABY 👶🏾 (@dababy)

@dababy

♬ original sound – Dababy

MORE:




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR