Since American rapper DaBaby arrived in Lagos, Nigeria, he has been demonstrating his love for the city and moving freely with people as if he is a part of them.

The rapper teamed up with Davido for their music video shoot and they took it to a rural and heavily crowded area of Lagos.

DaBaby and Davido were greeted by the large crowd as they went about their business in what looked like a tedious music video shoot.

Videos from their shoot have emerged online, watch some of them below:

