Hudu Mogtari donates GH¢20k NDC Wa Central Constituency

The former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Alhaji Hudu Mogtari, has donated GH¢20,000 to Issahaku Famina, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Wa Central Constituency Chairman.

The donation was delivered on behalf of Hudu Mogtari by Comrade Yirimeh Mohaisen on Wednesday, June 19.

Sauda JB, the Wa Central Constituency Women Organizer, expressed her gratitude for the generous contribution, stating that the money will significantly benefit the women’s wing in the constituency.

Alhaji Famina thanked the esteemed Alhaji Hudu Mogtari for his ongoing support of the party at the constituency, regional, and national levels.

He also prayed that the Almighty Allah blesses Alhaji Hudu Mogtari abundantly.

READ ALSO: