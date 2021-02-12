There are still ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day safely despite the pandemic.

Valentine’s Day may look different during COVID-19 but for many couples, the Day is a special day to take a break from the monotony of everyday life relationships. It can feel disappointing to not be able to make one day a year special with your partner.

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and with the coronavirus still continuing to spread across the country, it’s more important than ever that we do our part and stay at home.

Whether you’ve been together for months or decades, it’s no secret that coming up with some great Valentine’s Day ideas can be stressful. Here’s how you can make Valentine’s Day special while staying safe:

Enjoy breakfast in bed

Start the day off right by serving up a romantic Valentine’s Day breakfast, then enjoying it together while lounging in bed.

Cook together

They say that food is the way to heart, so why not spend quality time preparing a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner together? You can even try out a virtual cooking class — it’s a great way to ditch the traditional dinner date for something more hands-on.

Take a relaxing bath

Turn on the warm water, add in your favourite essential oil or bath bomb and forget about your troubles. Oh, and don’t skip the candles and music.

Have an indoor picnic

The Covid-19 restrictions don’t have to stop you from planning the most romantic date of all — a picnic meal. Break out a checkered tablecloth and your best Valentine’s Day recipes for a sweet indoor picnic date.

Recreate your favourite date

Take a trip down memory lane by re-creating your favourite date, whether that’s your first date or the one where you fell in love. Even if you can’t go to the same restaurant, you can get creative by cooking up the same meal at home!

Make love and go all out

You and your spouse might eventually end up in the bedroom, anyway, but the idea behind this is to do something really special that’s different from your normal routine.

Wear sexy lingerie, light candles, sprinkle rose petals on the bed, try some new positions, and even experiment with lotions and body paints.



