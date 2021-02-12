Sixteen regional representatives were elected today, Friday, February 12 to the Council of State for the next four years.

The elections were conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC) in accordance with Paragraph (C) of Clause 2 of Article 89 of the 1992 Constitution.

Nomination forms were received from qualified persons between Monday, February 1, and Thursday, February 4.

Notable names like E.T. Mensah, Alhassan Andani, and Ras Mubarak filed to contest the elections in their respective regions.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has already named persons he wants to serve on the Council.

Among these persons are the immediate past chairman, Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Juabenhene, and some of the members he worked with between 2017 and 2021.