The President of Ghana Drunkards Association is a year older today, Friday, July 16, 2021.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, Moses Onyah, expressed gratitude to God for adding a year to his years.

Dry Bone, as he is affectionately called, said his birthday cannot go without drinking which to him makes it a happy day to cherish.

To make sure that his birthday is well celebrated, Dry Bone said he will get two shots of hard liquor drink to express gratitude not only to God but to his members for making him the President of the Association.

“As today marks my birthday by 8:30, I will try and take two shots and thank God for my life and also pour some to the earth for making me the President for the Association and to represent over six million people in Ghana,” he said amid laughter.

Mr Onyah also named some big people who he says are proud members of the Association.

“The Association has lawyers, politicians, teachers, pastors, police officers. Somewhere last year, we did a survey and realised that teachers topped professionals who drink a lot and so I don’t believe in stigmatisation as far as drinking is concerned because even the Bible talks about it,” he said he disclosed.

ALSO: