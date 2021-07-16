Ghana international, Kamaldeen Sulemana is close to joining French Ligue 1 side, Stade Rennes in the ongoing summer transfer until 2026.

Sulemana made a late decision on Thursday to decline a €15 million move to Dutch giants Ajax, Manchester United, and Liverpool.

The 19-year-old is expected to touch down in France this morning to undergo a mandatory medical test at Stade Rennes.

After visiting Rennes facilities two weeks ago, Kamaldeen Sulemana is expected to join the club. Rennes are now preparing paperworks and contract until June 2026 – waiting for Sulemana to sign. 🇫🇷



Ajax are now out of the race – while Dusan Tadic will extend his contract soon. 🇳🇱 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2021

Following his explosive performance at FC Nordsjaelland, he became a chief transfer target of many clubs across Europe – with French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais, Dutch Eredivisie giants Ajax and English Premier League heavyweights Liverpool and Manchester United.

Sulemana had an impressive campaign in the Danish Superliga last term where he netted 10 goals and provided 8 assists in 29 appearances.

The promising whiz kid is yet to make his competitive bow for Ghana at the senior national team level, the Black Stars albeit featuring in two friendly games for the four-time African champions.