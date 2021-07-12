The Nigerian entertainment industry is in great mourning as another of its members passes on.

The death of popular comic actor John Lee was announced on Sunday, July 11.

According to one of his friends who broke the news, John Lee passed on on Thursday, July 8 after a short ailment.

“John recently recovered from stroke only to fall ill again and unfortunately, he didn’t make it,” he said.

The announcement comes few hours after veteran musician Sound Sultan was confirmed dead.

Sultan lost the battle to throat cancer at the age of 44.

Meanwhile, he has been buried in accordance with Islamic rites in a cemetery in the United States of America, where he was receiving treatment until his demise.