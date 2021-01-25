Oppong Nkrumah
Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has returned to the Ofoase Ayeribi constituency to thank them after his successful re-election as their representative in Parliament.

The former broadcaster was sworn in on January 7, 2021, to begin his second term as Member of Parliament (MP).

In a Tweet over the weekend, he said he had traveled to a number of towns in the constituency to show gratitude to them.

“From Parliament yesterday to Abenase, Anyinase and Adjobue to say thank you to my people. We have a lot more to do in the next four years. With their support we will succeed together,” he posted on Twitter.