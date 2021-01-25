Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has returned to the Ofoase Ayeribi constituency to thank them after his successful re-election as their representative in Parliament.

The former broadcaster was sworn in on January 7, 2021, to begin his second term as Member of Parliament (MP).

In a Tweet over the weekend, he said he had traveled to a number of towns in the constituency to show gratitude to them.

“From Parliament yesterday to Abenase, Anyinase and Adjobue to say thank you to my people. We have a lot more to do in the next four years. With their support we will succeed together,” he posted on Twitter.

24/01/2021



Ofoase Presbyterian Church, Ebenezer Congregation, follows all covid protocols to the letter even including writing names of service attendees. pic.twitter.com/OzmdjkAHDN — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 24, 2021

Everywhere I go, my best moment is the prayer by the congregation for President @NAkufoAddo, DCE Paul Asamoah and myself. Don’t joke. It is these and other prayers that sustain us. pic.twitter.com/bE01RYYPUt — Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (@konkrumah) January 24, 2021