Ghanaian comedian and actor Kalybos received a heartwarming surprise from his sister, Awurabena Duchess, on his 35th birthday.

Duchess shared a video on her TikTok account, @duchess997, showing how she made the day special for her brother.

To start the celebration, Duchess hired a saxophonist who serenaded Kalybos with soothing music as he woke up.

She then presented him with a cake decorated with pictures from his childhood, reminiscing on the memories they shared together.

One of the pictures had a trail of cedi notes and coins hidden inside it, adding an exciting element to the surprise.

But the celebrations did not stop there. Duchess took Kalybos out for a dinner date, where he was pleasantly surprised by the presence of his close friend and actress, Ahuofe Patri.

They enjoyed the evening with another birthday cake and made merry in honor of Kalybos’ special day.

