A Nutritionist at the University of Ghana’s Department of Nutrition and Food Science, Professor Kwaku Tanoh Debrah, has revealed the lack of essential nutrients during pregnancy may cause brain deformity in the child.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Nkwa Hia Health show hosted by Afia Amankwah Tamakloe, he explained the lack of iron and zinc in the system is likely to cause these deformities.

He stressed the deficiency manifest itself in making children anti-social, timid and poor at academics.

ALSO READ:

However, Gertrude Agyekuwaa Baah, a Public Health Nurse, assured some foods may help to boost these deficient nutrients in babies when fed with.

“After a baby has gone through the exclusive breast feeding, foods like porridge and foods without spices which are classified as the 1 Star foods are advisable.

“Fruits and vegetables are also essential for the baby since they contain zinc, Iron and other micro nutrients that is good for the health of the child,” she said.

Nurse Gertrude further urged mothers to breastfeed their babies for a maximum of 8 times in a day alongside the solid foods.