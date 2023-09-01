Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has said he has lost confidence in the work of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) under Mr. Kissi Agyebeng.

To him, the OSP has not handled the issue involving former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Cecilia Abena Dapaah well.

“Mr. Agyebeng is making the whole thing look like it is true that this thing is staged. This is basic, it is elementary, you want a court to freeze an account and you are hiding the bank statement or the information. How? He shouldn’t be dong doing that. I have been supporting him 150 percent but this thing is beginning to shake my confidence in his work,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

“This is basic, even robots would expect some information to be able to act. It is what you put in, this is garbage in garbage out, he should not do that again for us to believe those theories that this thing is just staged. How can you go to court without the evidence?” he quizzed.

His comments come on the back of OSP’s failure to provide the evidence to the court after filing an application to freeze the bank accounts of Madam Dapaah.

The Financial Division of the Accra High Court has ordered the OSP to return the seized property of Cecilia Abena Dapaah within seven days because it has no justifiable basis for the seizure.

