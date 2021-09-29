A Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Kano, on Tuesday, ordered that a 30-year-old housewife, Fiddausi Bello, be remanded in correctional facility for allegedly poisoning her four-day-old stepdaughter to death.

Suspect Bello, who resides at Gainawa Village Kura Local Government Area of Kano, was charged with culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Rakiya Lami-Sani, who gave the order, directed the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

She adjourned the matter to November 5, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Tijjani Ibrahim, told the court that Bello Dalhatu of the same address reported the matter at Kura Police Division Kano, on September 15.

He alleged that on September 14, at about 6:30 pm, the defendant, being the second wife of the complainant, gave the four-day-old girl local insecticide (Otapiapia) to drink.

He said that the baby, daughter of the complainant’s first wife, was rushed to the Kura General Hospital and died on September 15 while receiving treatment.

The defendant denied committing the offence.

The Counsel said the offence contravened section 221 of the Penal Code.

