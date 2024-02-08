Hotel owner, Kwasi Amankwaa popularly known as Rasta has allegedly been murdered in cold blood.
This unfortunate incident happened on Thursday February 8 at Mallam Kokroko in the Greater Accra region.
An eyewitness who spoke to Adom News said he heard the assailant telling the deceased, “If you move, I will shoot”.
He noted that, when they rushed to the scene, Mr. Amankwaa had been shot and the gunman had fled the scene.
Residents suspect a Canadian woman fighting the deceased in court over ownership of the hotel.
Meanwhile, police is yet to arrive at the scene.
ALSO READ:
Manhyia Palace receives first consignment of looted objects
The video that triggered interdiction of Police Inspector [Watch]
Nkwanta South: MCE nominee speaks after Akufo-Addo’s reshuffle